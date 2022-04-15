Student Notebook

Activities

High Point University students in Jim Scott’s class created original campaigns to inform the public about a local organization in High Point.

Students presented their “Speech of Advocacy” project on April 7 during a competition and raised more than $700 for the following organizations: The Arc of High Point, High Point Community Against Violence, Open Door Ministry, Technology for the Future, Hopscotch Adoption and PAWS for Your Heart.

Elise Coby, a junior environmental journalism major from Quakertown, Pa., won first place for her speech to raise awareness and funds for the High Point Community Against Violence.

Announcements

United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Live United Student Art Exhibit features works by Guilford County Schools students who were asked to create art pieces that answered the question “What does it mean to Live United?”

UWGG received more than 60 submissions from students for the art contest. Three top winners and 10 honorable mentions were chosen as the best representations of what it means to Live United.

Residents may see the works through April 24 at the Center for Visual Artists, 200 N. Davie St., #13 in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-333-7475.

* * * *

The High Point University family and community members are invited to campus for HPU’s annual Arbor Day Celebration at 4 p.m. April 28 in the Topiary Fusion Garden at the Mahler Family Promenade. The event is free and open to the public.

This year’s event will honor HPU’s 13 years of receiving the Tree Campus High Education award. The celebration will include several speakers, special presentations and music by HPU’s female a cappella group, the Petal Points. Every person in attendance will receive a complimentary blackberry lily.

The Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at HPU features 3,700 different plants, including more than 700 varieties of trees. The arboretum and gardens feature several tree collections. These include 48 varieties of redbuds, 65 different varieties of dogwoods, 40 varieties of flowering cherries and 135 different varieties of magnolias.

The event will include tours of the Culp Planetarium and the Caine Conservatory. Representatives from the Arbor Day Foundation will also present campus leaders with the Tree Campus Higher Education Award.

The presenting supporter of this year’s Arbor Day Celebration is Davey Tree. For information, visit www.highpoint.edu/live.

* * * *

Alamance Community College is inviting the public to an array of special events on April 29, kicking off with a ribbon-cutting and beam-raising ceremony for the new Student Services Center under construction on the main campus.

Following the outdoor ceremonies at 11 a.m., the public is invited to a free lunch in the reimagined Student Commons, followed by brief tours of five other recently renovated areas: Emergency Management Services labs, culinary kitchen and dining room, Print Center, ABSS Early College, and the Agricultural-Sciences Building that houses the horticulture and animal care programs.

Events run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. No RSVP is required and campus public safety personnel will direct parking. The community may also livestream the main event at alamancecc.edu/april-29

Slated to open in late fall 2022, the 12,203-square-foot, $6.7 million Student Services Center will relocate and enhance space for admissions, Registrar’s Office, financial aid, student payments and the office of the vice president for student success. Upon completion, it will serve as the new entrance to the campus core facing Jimmie Kerr Road.

Among the speakers expected for the beam-raising and ribbon-cutting are Thomas Stith, president of the North Carolina Community College System.

Alamance Community College is located at 1247 Jimmie Kerr Road in Haw River, accessed by taking I-85/40 Exit 150.

* * * *

The Western Guilford High School Interact Club will hold a yard sale/bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road in Greensboro.

Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.

There will be yard sales, vendors, food, face painting, corn hole, music, raffle items and more.

For information, call 336-553-8824 or email rwhenkel@aol.com.

* * * *

Graduating seniors of Dudley High School are encouraged to apply for one of five $1,979 Morningside Awards from the city of Greensboro. Awards will be based on applicants’ commitment to move the cause of social justice and equality forward by:

Future academic goals, including any chosen post-secondary education path that (in any way) addresses issues of discrimination, disparity or inequity

Future employment goals, including any chosen employment beyond high school graduation that will contribute to the lives of others in ways that work towards the elimination of inequities or disparities

Future entrepreneurial goals, including any for- or nonprofit business developed after graduating that contributes to the betterment of the lives of marginalized populations.

Applicants must be currently enrolled as a high school senior at Dudley, be eligible for graduation in June, and submit either a 500-700 word essay or a three to five minute video answering all of the following questions by May 15:

What do you consider to be one of the greatest challenges to social justice/equality and why?

What plans do you have (future academic, employment or entrepreneurial goals) beyond high school graduation to contribute to the goal of social justice and equality?

Who will benefit from your efforts to address social justice and inequality? What group(s) of people will be helped by your contributions?

Submissions should include the applicant’s name, email address, phone number and permanent address. Written essay submissions should be mailed to the Human Rights Department, 300 W. Washington St., PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402. Video submissions should be sent to marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov.

This award encompasses all post-secondary education plans. Fall enrollment in a college or university is not required to obtain this award. There is no overall GPA requirement for receipt of the application.

Fellows

The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission has selected 119 individuals for the 2022 class of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows.

Those named as Fellows may attend any of the program’s eight partner institutions: Elon University, Fayetteville State University, N.C. A&T, N.C. State, Meredith College, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Pembroke.

Local Fellows include: Sarah Barton, Delaney Goard, Eden; Essence Morgan, Greensboro; and Rita Cook, Pleasant Garden.

Honors

The following local students recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

East Carolina University: Rachel Adkins, Tieshia DuRant, Barbara Fitts, Miriam Gorgboyee, Chris-Marie Mensah, Daniel McCool, Marco Nardi, Morgan Osipenko and Angela Sheldon

N.C. A&T: Jonetta Appling, Rycal Blount, Yuri Brown, Justin Jackson, Faith Latta, Maranda McBride, Kennedy Reid, Jayla Shoffner, Yolanda Stone, Angela White and Devyn White

Northern Arizona University: Melanie Sullivan

UNC-Wilmington: Asia Eatmon and Ashley Shackleton

* * * *

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 578 new initiates, including Davidson College students Trinity Davis of McLeansville and Meredith McGill of Jamestown, from 25 universities during March 2022.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.