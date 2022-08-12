Student Notebook

Achievers

Emilia Pirkl, a recent Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School graduate, has been named to the 2021-22 United Soccer Coaches High School Girls Soccer Scholar All-America team. She was one of 72 senior girls chosen nationally, and one of only two North Carolina seniors selected.

Pirkl was also named Scholar All-Region, as were the other Scholar All-America winners. Emily Agejew, Pirkl’s Bishop senior teammate, was also named to the All-Region list. Only 15 seniors nationally were named to the All-Region team who did not make the Scholar All-America team, and Agejew was the only one of the 15 who hails from North Carolina.

Pirkl was a four-year starter for the Villains as a midfielder, three-time all-conference and all-district, and all-state as a senior. She and Agejew served as senior team captains for the Villains, who finished the 2022 season No. 3 in the final Western North Carolina 1A rankings with an 18-5 overall record. Agejew was a four-year varsity goalkeeper who was all-conference and all-region as a junior. She was the Goalkeeper of the Year as a junior at both the conference and region level.

Pirkl and Agejew will enroll as freshmen later this month at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

* * * *

Jacob England of Colfax, a rising junior at Western Carolina University, participated in a National Science Foundation-funded program for undergraduate chemistry researchers this summer at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

The program, Research Experiences for Undergraduates, selected only 10 students, including England, from across the country to participate.

England conducted research in a high-powered lab searching for ways to reduce plastic waste that often ends up in the ocean.

Plastics like those found in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a massive swirl of waste roughly twice the size of Texas, disrupt marine ecosystems by masquerading as food, blocking sunlight and trapping wildlife.

England worked in the lab of Professor Johnathan Brantley.

Announcements

The city of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through Sept. 30. Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction. Handicapped parking violations are not included in this program.

All supplies must be brought to the Greensboro Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. A cash donation may be made directly to the warehouse at tinyurl.com/GSOparkingtix. Citation holders must show a receipt to verify the donation or the value of the school supplies, which must be equal to or greater than the fine.

This is the third year Greensboro has partnered with GEA to support local teachers. The past two campaigns raised $3,100 in donations. The warehouse allows Guilford County Schools teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

Suggested donations include: Glue sticks, crayons, No. 2 pencils, spiral/composition notebooks, dry erase markers, pencil pouches, tissues, antibacterial wipes, two-pocket folders, flash drives, copy paper, construction paper, scissors — child and adult, sticky notes and permanent markers.

* * * *

On Aug. 16, Greensboro Day School will open “Village in the Trees,” the newest outdoor learning and play area on its 65-acre campus. Thanks to the generosity of five donors, Greensboro Day School partnered with Beanstock Builders to create a nontraditional outdoor learning and play space.

Village in the Trees is primarily made of locust wood and features a natural-themed treehouse, maze, climbing wall, sky hammock, bouldering forest, swings (including an ADA-compliant swing), stump walk and a giant floating surfboard. Beanstalk Builders is known for building the Airhike at the North Carolina Zoo. As part of the construction, GDS also added a multipurpose sport court, providing students with a dedicated court to play basketball, pickleball, volleyball and other sports.

The donors who made this space possible include: The Zeist Foundation; Kristen and Marc Magod in honor of their four children; all GDS alumni; Beth and Ed Harrington; Jackie and Steve Bell; and one anonymous donor.

Scholarships

Greensboro College has announced that first-year student Marcel Bailey was awarded a scholarship from the North Carolina Black Elected Municipal Officials.

Bailey, a native of High Point, received his scholarship from Greensboro City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, who serves as the president of NC BEMO.

* * * *

Four college students, including Christian Willis of Greensboro and Hakim Thompson of Mebane, have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from Association Management Group, one of the Carolinas’ largest professional homeowner association managers, representing more than 30,000 property owners. Open to residents and vendors of AMG properties, as well as AMG employees and family members, the third annual AMG College Scholarship Program selected the winning students based on essays they wrote about the importance of community.

Willis, a student at Appalachian State University, received the Tommy Badgett Scholarship, named in honor of a long-term AMG employee and friend who died in January 2021.

Thompson, who will attend N.C. A&T, won the Billie Butler Scholarship, which celebrates Butler’s 20-plus years of service to AMG clients in the Charlotte area.