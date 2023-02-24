Achievers

Alexandra Bennett, a political science and international relations major at High Point University, will represent her home state of Pennsylvania this summer on the Henry Clay Center’s 2023 College Student Congress. She will work with 50 other rising seniors from across the United States to create comprehensive public policies and discuss politics, diplomacy and leadership.

Bennett learned about this opportunity through political science professor Martin Kifer. She says she wanted to exercise her knowledge of what she has learned in her undergraduate classes and to connect with like-minded peers. To be considered for the congress, she had to write a persuasive short essay and share her personal policy interests.

Bennett will be part of the College Student Congress in May in Kentucky and Washington, D.C.

* * * *

Bishop McGuinness High School recently welcomed back their Model U.N. team after they competed in Washington, DC.

This conference was orchestrated by American University and involved more than 900 delegates from across the world.

The Model U.N team was able to leave victorious and bring home two awards: Best Delegate by Blake Miller and Honorable Mention by Morgan Johnston. Delegates in this simulation focused on the Indo-Pacific region and were required to demonstrate all qualities of a United Nations diplomat; these include diplomacy, integrity and problem-solving.

Announcements

The Gibsonville Public Library will host a Homeschool Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at Gibsonville United Methodist Church, 501 Church St. in Gibsonville.

Local businesses, organizations and groups that offer opportunities for homeschoolers will be there to share what they offer.

There will be educational workshops, homeschool information, a curriculum swap table, crafts, activities and more.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2s3j4z3v.

Scholarships

UNCG alumnus John Bain is honoring the memory of his late wife, Anita, by helping ensure Spartans will succeed for generations to come.

John graduated in 1975 with a B.A. in political science and a Master of Public Affairs in 1977. Although not a UNCG graduate herself, Anita developed a special affection for the university, and the couple had discussed creating student scholarships sometime in the future. Anita’s sudden death in 2021 spurred John’s decision to move forward with what he knew would be his wife’s wish: the Anita and John Bain Athletic Endowment Scholarship and the Anita and John Bain Endowed Scholarship.

The Anita and John Bain Athletic Endowment Scholarship supports Spartan student-athletes in women’s basketball, men’s soccer or women’s soccer. Freshman men’s soccer forward Gabriel Mentrup hails from Berlin, Germany, and is the scholarship’s first recipient.

The second scholarship John created to honor Anita will support students seeking a Master of Public Affairs degree in the department of political science.

This gift is part of UNCG’s Light the Way: The Campaign for Earned Achievement. The comprehensive fundraising campaign seeks to raise $200 million to increase access, elevate academic excellence, and enhance the tremendous impact of UNCG’s programs.

Visit lighttheway.uncg.edu for additional information.