Student Notebook

Activities

Ally McLean from Whitsett participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “Old Jake’s Skirts,” which took place Nov. 9-13 at the Semel Theater at Emerson College in Boston.

McLean is majoring in musical theatre.

* * * *

High Point University students and community members with disabilities danced the night away at the annual ASPIRE Christmas Dance on Dec. 6. The student chapter of the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) at HPU co-hosted the special dance with the High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit.

Activities included dancing, crafts, gifts and a visit from Santa Claus at the Nathanael S. Morehead Recreation Center in High Point.

The CEC will host another dance on Feb. 7 for Valentine’s Day.

* * * *

Erskine Bowles, an American businessman and political leader, visited High Point University’s campus on Dec. 5 to learn more about HPU’s transformation under the leadership of HPU President Nido Qubein.

Bowles has served in numerous nationally and globally impactful roles, including former director of the Small Business Administration, White House Chief of Staff for former President Bill Clinton and president of the 17 campus University of North Carolina system from 2005-10. During his time on campus, Bowles toured the university, visited classrooms and learning facilities, and joined groups of faculty and students for lunch.

Bowles also had lunch with several HPU students and faculty during his visit.

* * * *

Faculty in the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication recently gave gifts through their 10th annual Operation Elf tradition to help local nonprofits provide gifts to families.

This year, they raised funds and purchased gifts for nearly 15 families through Family Services of Davidson County, Family Services of the Piedmont and the Guilford County Family Justice Center. Gifts included toys, books, clothes, personal items, sporting equipment and more. They also donated a variety of gift cards for families to use.

This year, professors in the school recruited the deans of HPU’s academic schools and members of the Academic Leadership Council to help, too.

* * * *

High Point University’s Communication Fellows dedicated their fall colloquium in Arden Anderson’s class to designing and implementing events that benefit nonprofit organizations. In total, the students raised nearly $2,500 to support the organizations.

Students split up into four groups for the semester-long project that provided them with hands-on learning by creating a fundraising event and partnering closely with their chosen organization. The four organizations benefitting from the students’ efforts include Purple Heart Homes, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Piedmont and Open Door Ministries.

Anderson says students are responsible for all aspects of the event, including generating the event idea, assessing the need for the event, planning the marketing, promotion, finance and logistics, running the event and giving a final presentation on its success.

Purple Supporting Purple raised nearly $1,500 to support Purple Heart Homes, which provides housing solutions for disabled and aging veterans. Students participating in this group coordinated with HPU Athletics to host a table before a Men’s Basketball game where they sold original designed shirts, spins on the prize wheel and the chance to take home a handmade leather American flag.Anderson’s class raised money in the spring through a similar philanthropic initiative benefitting Special Olympics North Carolina.

Announcements

The African American Initiative will host a virtual community forum at noon and 6 p.m. Jan. 19. The information sessions will focus on pre-K and kindergarten registration, early and middle college registration, student transportation and school life.

The Zoom identification for the noon meeting is 864 9022 8882; passcode is 332551.

The Zoom identification for the evening meeting is 818 2427 0220; passcode is 194245.

To join via phone, call 305-224-1968.

For information, email latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.

* * * *

Randolph Community College and Unlimited Possibilities Aviation have partnered to offer Ground School training next month.

With instruction provided by Austen Vaden of UP Aviation, the course covers aerospace history, weather, navigation, instruments, preflight planning, computer and wind triangles, regulations, radio communications, the aviation field and procedures necessary to become a safe private pilot. The course is oriented toward the latest material available from the Federal Aviation Agency and will prepare students to pass the written exam required by the government.

The course (#81732) is Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 9-May 15, from 6-8 p.m. in room 102 of the Continuing Education and Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. The cost is $180.

For information, call 336-633-0216 or visit tinyurl.com/ywwb328k.

Honors

Matthew Hansen and Evan Williams, both of Greensboro, were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The were initiated at Elon University.