Student Notebook

Awards

Shane Garrettson, a doctor of pharmacy candidate at High Point University, was awarded Student Pharmacist of the Year by the North Carolina Association of Pharmacists. His peers in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy nominated him for the award.

Garrettson is the first HPU pharmacy student to be recognized by the NCAP. He was presented with the award at a NCAP convention in June.

Garrettson is expected to graduate in May 2023 with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

Scholarships

High Point University senior Hailey Spratt was selected as a 2022 Dejoy-Wos Scholar, representing North Carolina through The Fund for American Studies in the D.C. Summer Program. The program is an eight-week academic internship experience.

Spratt also serves as an intern with the AFSA Education Foundation, a nonprofit that provides personal finance education through free curriculum, resources and training to all educators. After admittance into the program, she was named a Leadership Scholar, earning a scholarship from the Dejoy-Wos Family Foundation. Through the program, she has also been paired with a statistician at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as her mentor.