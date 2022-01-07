Student Notebook

Scholarships

Ashlynn Lee, a Bennett College alumnae and now a Duke University medical graduate student, has been selected to receive an award scholarship from the United Negro College Fund to continue her pursuit of higher education. Lee will use her $3,000 award toward her tuition at Duke.

Lee majored in biology with a minor in chemistry at Bennett. Originally from Windsor, a small rural town in eastern North Carolina, Lee wants to use medicine to serve underserved, minority communities.

The RCC Foundation will award Randolph Community College scholarships to five high school seniors in Randolph County in 2022 through its Presidential Scholars program.

To be considered, students must plan to enroll at RCC in the fall of 2022, have an unweighted GPA of at least 3.0, participate in extracurricular/community activities and must submit an application packet (application, cover letter, and resume) by 3 p.m. Feb. 18.

RCC Presidential Scholars will receive a $2,500 scholarship for their first year of study ($1,250 for fall and $1,250 for spring) that is renewable for their second year of study.

For information, email Lisa Wright at lpwright@randolph.edu or call 336-633-0296.

