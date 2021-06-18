Student Notebook

Achievers
Amicah Webster, daughter of Yalonda Parker and the late Michael Webster, graduated magna cum laude June 8 from Grimsley High School and will attend Winston-Salem University in the fall to study exercise science to become an occupational or physical therapist.
She had perfect attendance during her entire academic career — kindergarten through 12th grades.
She received a standing ovation at the end of her fifth-grade year at Jones Elementary School for having perfect attendance during all of her elementary school years.
This recognition encouraged Webster to not miss any school days.
She continued this effort all through her time at Aycock Middle School (now Swann Middle) and at Grimsley, despise the loss of her father shortly before her freshman year.
* * * *
High Point University history majors Anne Baldwin and Alyssa Bennet presented papers at the North Carolina Association of Historians’ annual conference in March. They participated in a panel discussion session, “Politics, Power and Culture.”
Baldwin’s paper was “Fashion and Symbolism in Portraiture of Queen Elizabeth I” and Bennett’s paper was “Eugenics Movement in the United States.”
Both papers used cultural approaches to analyze the ways in which politics and power are constructed and spread to the larger population.
* * * *
Sky Aviation Holdings donated two aircraft valued at more than $350,000 to the Guilford Technical Community College Foundation on June 15 to be used in the college’s aviation mechanic programs.
The foundation was presented with a 1984 Diamond IA A073SA jet with fully functioning engines and avionics and the fuselage of Diamond jet with a fully working avionics package. Both planes are decommissioned and cannot be used in flight.
Sky Aviation Holdings, based in Pompano Beach, Fla., is “a global leader in the sale of luxury and corporate private jet sales.” Sky Aviation opened an affiliate company, Sky Aircraft Maintenance, at the Davidson County Airport last fall. The full-service aircraft maintenance operation specializes in Beechjet, Learjet and Hawker Aircraft with service to jet engines and aircraft interior completions.
The two planes will used in GTCC’s Aviation Systems Technology Program which provides students the knowledge and skills to qualify for an aircraft mechanic’s certificate with airframe and/or powerplant ratings.
Activities
Kara Medoff Barnett, executive director of American Ballet Theatre, was the graduation speaker for Greensboro Day School.
The oldest of six children of Debi Silber and Dr. Jeffrey Medoff, Barnett and her five siblings are all graduates of GDS.
Barnett reconnected with her Greensboro roots last year when, due to COVID-19, her children’s school was closed in New York. So she and her husband, Dov, and their family moved to Greensboro, enrolling all three children, Riley, Audrey and Bridget, at GDS.
Barnett’s “advice” to the class encouraged them to be good communicators with each other, to remain connected to what has been comfortable but open to what is less so. She reminded the group that how you respond to the challenges that you will face is key. She advised, “Shoulders down, head held high, step forward, get up quickly, and show up strong.”
Scholarships
Local Government Federal Credit Union has announced that Jay Dixon of High Point is the recipient of a $5,000 LGFCU scholarship award.
Dixon will use the scholarship to study at GTCC in Jamestown. He is one of 25 high school seniors and post-secondary students who will receive the one-year award to apply toward their education at the college, university and trade school of their choice.
Announcements
Beginning in fall 2021, Guilford College will offer a Bachelor of Science in analytics. This rapidly expanding field is one of the fastest-growing occupations through 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Data analytics is a broad range of techniques utilized by various commercial industries and government agencies for identification of future outcomes based on dynamics of historical data. Data analysts provide informational and analytical support to decision-makers and can be employed in practically any setting.
Awards
Josh Hendley, a junior computer information systems major from Jamestown, was named to the Gardner-Webb University Who’s Who.
Also, Haley Lorraine Pierce of Jamestown received the Spanish Award from GWU’s department of world languages, literature and cultures.
* * * *
The American Kinesiology Association selected Brooke Smith, a 2021 High Point University graduate who double majored in exercise science and biology, for honorable mention for the 2021 AKA National Undergraduate Scholar Award. Smith was selected as a finalist for this award from the regional AKA Scholars nationwide.
Her honorable mention reflects her distinguished academic, leadership and service record.
Smith was also recently named the inaugural recipient of the Strickland Trailblazer Award.
