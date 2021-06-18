Student Notebook

The oldest of six children of Debi Silber and Dr. Jeffrey Medoff, Barnett and her five siblings are all graduates of GDS.

Barnett reconnected with her Greensboro roots last year when, due to COVID-19, her children’s school was closed in New York. So she and her husband, Dov, and their family moved to Greensboro, enrolling all three children, Riley, Audrey and Bridget, at GDS.

Barnett’s “advice” to the class encouraged them to be good communicators with each other, to remain connected to what has been comfortable but open to what is less so. She reminded the group that how you respond to the challenges that you will face is key. She advised, “Shoulders down, head held high, step forward, get up quickly, and show up strong.”

Scholarships

Local Government Federal Credit Union has announced that Jay Dixon of High Point is the recipient of a $5,000 LGFCU scholarship award.

Dixon will use the scholarship to study at GTCC in Jamestown. He is one of 25 high school seniors and post-secondary students who will receive the one-year award to apply toward their education at the college, university and trade school of their choice.

Announcements