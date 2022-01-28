Student Notebook

Activities
The NC Zoo Society and North Carolina Zoo partnered with T-Mobile to provide classroom kits that support incorporating nature exploration, playful learning and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) approaches into local classroom curricula.
“Outdoor play and learning can have an impact on learning by decreasing stress and increasing focus, attention, motivation and engagement. Playful learning is flexible, always changing and supports creativity and fun,” said Linda Kinney, education specialist at the zoo.
In early January, North Carolina Zoo education staff and NC Zoo Society staff delivered Playful Pedagogy Kits to 589 educators at 23 elementary schools in Alamance, Forsyth, Randolph, Stokes and Davidson counties. The goal is to support educators working with children in acquiring fresh perspectives on their approach to engaging with children in nature. The kits include strategies, lesson plan ideas, craft ideas and more to encourage playful learning outdoors.
In conjunction with the distribution, the zoo hosted a Playful Pedagogy “Play in Practice” workshop for educators Dec. 4.
T-Mobile is supporting these efforts with a $20,000 sponsorship.
Announcements
Do you know a former classmate, teammate, roommate, colleague or friend who exemplifies what it means to be a UNCG graduate?
Honor their achievements at this year’s UNCG Alumni Awards, presented during Homecoming 2022 on Oct. 14.
There are five award categories, including:
McIver Lifetime Achievement Award
Minerva Award for Distinguished Service
Woman’s College Legacy Award
Professional Achievement Award
Young Alumni Award
For information, visit www.alumni.uncg.edu/s/1659/index.aspx?sid=1659&gid=2&pgid=737.
Submissions are open through May 15.
Self-nominations are not accepted.
For information, email alumni@uncg.edu or call 336-334-5696.
* * * *
High Point University’s department of nursing has received approval from the North Carolina Board of Nursing to begin operating HPU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The first class of nursing students will be welcomed to HPU this fall.
The NCBON establishes the standards for nursing education programs preparing for nursing licensure. To earn approval, nursing programs must complete an extensive approval process. New programs must have a fully developed curriculum and application with evidence of learning resources, available clinical experiences, financial resources and a dedicated learning space and facilities specific to nursing.
Receiving this approval meets another milestone for HPU’s new nursing program to welcome its first cohort in August. In February 2021, HPU hired Dr. Racquel Ingram to chair the new department and build the program. HPU’s department of nursing also earned approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in October 2021. SACSCOC is the regional body for accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the South.
Scholarships
An endowment of more than $200,000 to UNCG will establish the Eloise N. Eller 1965 Scholarship in Education, supporting an undergraduate in the UNCG School of Education studying elementary education.
Tommy Eller, 94, acknowledging the importance of early education in his own life, and each of his siblings is making a gift in the name of his sister Eloise, 78.
The Ellers were born in China Grove. Tommy served for three years in the Navy during World War II, then returned to Rowan County and began a long career with Food Lion until his retirement.
Eloise entered Woman’s College in 1961 — by the time she graduated in 1965 it had become UNCG. She studied social work and embarked on a career predicated on providing support for individuals in various contexts, designing employee assistance programs at businesses and providing supportive services for military families.
This will be a contribution to UNCG’s Light the Way campaign goal. Learn more at lighttheway.uncg.edu.
