Student Notebook

Achievers

The Class of 2022 for High Point University’s Master of Science in Athletic Training scored a perfect pass rate on the National Board of Certification examination. HPU’s 100% first-time pass rate surpassed the three-year aggregate national average of 72.17%.

The National Board exam tests the students’ medical knowledge, clinical reasoning and decision making to support evidence-based patient care.

* * * *

Liliana Stinson, a native of Greensboro and a senior at Chatham Hall, has been named a Commended Student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship program.

About 34,000 Commended Students across the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Commended Students such as Stinson placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Chatham Hall is a boarding school in Chatham, Va., for high school girls.

Activities

High Point University’s department of physician assistant studies celebrated Physician Assistant Week (Oct. 6-12) with a food drive collection competition with a Halloween twist. The department collected nearly 1,300 individual items of food to donate.

The competition was between first-year P.A. students and faculty to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. Faculty and students were split into Hogwarts houses, which is from the popular Harry Potter book and film series. The competition was to see which of the four houses could collect the most food. The house with the most items won the Hogwarts House Cup.

The food drive was in collaboration with Piedmont Association of Physician Assistants, known as PAPA Fights Hunger. It aims to tackle food insecurity and hunger in the Piedmont Triad. This food bank is the major source of food and grocery products for more than 450 nonprofit food assistance programs in the area.

All the food items were delivered to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina on Oct. 20.

* * * *

N.C. Congresswoman Kathy Manning toured High Point University’s Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic on Oct. 12. Physical therapy students and faculty showed her around the facility and demonstrated how the clinic helps the Piedmont Triad.

The clinic is open 40 hours per week to provide health care access for uninsured and underinsured patients in the community. HPU’s Pro Bono Physical Therapy Clinic offers patients physical therapy, exercise classes, a food pantry, a community garden and more. Students led the tour for Manning and showed her the community resources available for patients at the clinic.

Announcements

N.C. A&T State University Student Government Association, Student University Activities Board and Diamond Life Concerts have announced that the three “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” events scheduled for Oct. 28-30 at Greensboro Coliseum will draw a total of more than 25,000 attendees. In addition, the Oct. 29th Homecoming Concert starring hip-hop superstar Lil Baby is sold out.

Tickets are still available for the N.C. A&T Homecoming Step Show at tinyurl.com/4kuhmhw3 and the Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert at tinyurl.com/4ubjxca7.

Greensboro Coliseum Complex, Greensboro Department of Transportation and Greensboro Police Department advise patrons for all three homecoming events to arrive early and carpool if possible. GPD will manage major intersections near the coliseum.

* * * *

Randolph Community College will host FAFSA Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 for students who need assistance completing their FAFSA for 2023-24 if they plan to attend RCC or any other college.

Students need to bring 2021 W-2s and federal tax return (1040) for both parent(s) and student. They also will need to know their Social Security numbers or alien registration numbers and information on any untaxed income as well as assets.

The event will be in rooms 111 and 117 of the Business Education Center on the Asheboro Campus. Spanish translation services will be available. Parents are welcome to attend.