Student Notebook

Achievers

Two High Point University students were recently featured on the March 8 episodes of the “That Will Never Work,” a podcast hosted by the co-founder of Netflix and HPU’s entrepreneur in residence, Marc Randolph.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the episodes highlighted Erin Morrow and Ivana Koranky, two female entrepreneurs from HPU’s Entrepreneurship Program.

Morrow is the co-inventor of Finger Flyer, a EdTech tool made to engage high school students in STEM topics.

Koranky is the inventor of Flasky, a device designed to clean lab flasks more efficiently.

On each 30-minute episode, the students and Randolph discussed what steps they should take next to improve and grow their businesses. Their conversations cover topics including target audience reach, content development and product practicality.

Activities

The Triad Math and Science Academy’s student club, MISS (Motivate, Inspire, Success for Students) TMSA, recently organized an event in recognition of International Women’s Day.

The organization invited leaders as guest speakers including Miss North Carolina 2022 Morgan Romano, a chemical engineer.

Romano traveled from Charlotte to Greensboro to address and inspire the students. She won an essay contest, the start of her journey to Miss North Carolina 2022. Romano also talked about how she had to overcome challenges and persevered.

Announcements

High Point University has announced the following events:

Galaxies In Her Eyes: 7:30 p.m. April 1-3 and 2 p.m. April 2-3, HPU Culp Planetarium. Short, family-friendly opera tells the story of a young girl who dreams of going to the stars. www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets.

Periphery: 7:30 p.m. April 10-13, Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Play focuses on the events surrounding the 1960 sit-in at the Greensboro Woolworth store. www.highpoint.edu/theater/tickets/.

High Point University Jazz Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. April 11, Empty Space Theater on HPU’s campus. Free. Tickets are not required.

Virtual Mathematical Sciences Colloquium Series: 3:30 p.m. April 13. tinyurl.com/mwkx8n2u. Use meeting number 2630 473 1638 and meeting password m9mMJPJ9U6i.

Inaugural Sonia Kovalesky Mathematics Day for Girls: April 9. Free. Virtual. For high school and middle school girls. www.highpoint.edu/skday.

Disney in Concert — A Dream is a Wish: 3 p.m. April 23, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Will feature Disney original music. Free.

Beethoven 252 Choir and Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. April 25, Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Free. No tickets required.

High Point University Wind Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. April 27, Hayworth Fine Arts Center. Concert will recognize the graduating seniors and feature the HPU French Horn Quartet. Free. No tickets required.

Arbor Day Celebration: 4 p.m. April 28, Mahler Promenade Topiary Garden. Free. Will include tours of the Culp Planetarium and the Caine Conservatory. www.highpoint.edu/live/.

* * * *

Pigskin for Hodgkins will host its fourth annual charity flag football game March 26 at Northwest Guilford High School, 5240 Northwest School Road in Greensboro.

Pigskin for Hodgkins is a nonprofit created to raise money for families battling childhood cancer and to fund Hodgkin Lymphoma research.

The game will feature former high school, college and professional football players playing alongside other familiar faces to the area, as well as current NFL players serving as honorary coaches.

Gates open at noon and kick-off is at 1 p.m. A suggested $1 donation will be collected at the gate.

For information, visit www.pigskinforhodgkins.org.

Awards

Taylor White, a senior at UNCG, was presented with the George Orley Student Mental Health Advocate Award at the 2022 Depression on College Campuses Conference on March 9-10.

White received a certificate and $1,000 for a project or organization of her choice.

White has raised awareness of mental health issues on her campus as an outspoken member of the UNCG Collegiate Recovery Program (Spartan Recovery Program). She represents the program in the community and on campus, speaking to groups about her own life challenges that led her to seek treatment and inspired her interest in mental health.

Honors

Nana Kaneko of Elon was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, one of the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Kaneko was initiated at Elon University.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.