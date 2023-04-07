Activities

Bennett College recently held its Senior Day and Charter Day celebrations, gathering Belles to honor the college’s legacy and its senior Belles.

Held annually on the third Thursday in March, Senior Day Convocation celebrates Bennett’s seniors during a ceremony in which each member of the senior class receives her cap and gown from her Little Sister(s). From Senior Day on, seniors are allowed to wear their academic regalia for all formal convocations until commencement.

During its annual Charter Day celebration on March 26, Bennett welcomed guest speaker Jeanne Theoharis, a distinguished professor of political science and the author/co-author of 11 books and numerous articles on the civil rights and Black Power movements.

Charter Day, which commemorates the chartering of the college as a four-year college by North Carolina in 1889, marked the first event during which senior class Belles could wear the regalia received on Senior Day.

Announcements

The Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNCG has acquired the sculpture, Receiver (2019), by renowned artist Huma Bhabha.

The museum staff invites the community to hear from the artist and celebrate the dedication of this artwork in the Weatherspoon’s sculpture courtyard on April 14.

At 4:30 p.m., Bhabha will talk about her work in the Margaret and Bill Benjamin Auditorium in the Weatherspoon Art Museum. A reception will follow in the sculpture courtyard from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with dedication remarks at 6 p.m.

Huma Bhabha’s Receiver comes to the Weatherspoon thanks in part to the generous support of the Tannenbaum-Sternberger Foundation in memory of long-time museum supporter Leah Louise B. Tannenbaum.

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Suzanne Hedberg of Greensboro at Nova Southeastern University and Calvin Biesecker of High Point at College of Charleston.

Scholarships

Eight High Point University students have been selected as semifinalists for the Fulbright United States Student Program, which is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program.

All seniors, the students have applied to study in Hungary, Taiwan, Argentina, Mexico, Finland, Czech Republic and Peru. The students are as follows: Reyna Alston, music major; Miranda Keith, biology and English majors; Aidan Lancaster, international relations, political science and Spanish majors; Sarah Malone, international relations and Spanish majors; Jordan Morrison, biology and education majors; Eric Quarato, business administration major; Kaitlyn Stallings, biology and Spanish majors; and Mackenzie Wiles, Spanish and exercise science majors.

Finalists will be announced between now and May.

••••

Aghader Yassen, a student at the TMSA Public Charter School in Greensboro, has been accepted into Harvard University with a full ride scholarship, marking a historic first for the TMSA school network. Yassen’s scholarship, valued at approximately $400,000, covers tuition, dormitory, meal and book costs for her four-year undergraduate education at Harvard.

Since its establishment in 2008, TMSA has grown from Greensboro into a network of six campuses, serving more than 4,000 students and with more than 6,500 students on its wait list.