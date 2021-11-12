Student Notebook

Achievers

Abby Salah, UNCG Speaking Center’s graduate assistant director, has an essay in Communication Center Journal later this month. The essay represents the intersection of her work as a peer educator at UNCG and a jobs coach at Peacehaven Community Farm.

This is Salah’s second published essay in the journal. Salah graduated in 2020 with a bachelor of arts in communication studies. She is currently a second-year student in UNCG’s Master of Public Affairs program.

Activities

High Point University students hosted the ASPIRE Halloween Dance at the Miracle League of High Point field on Oct. 28. Each year, HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children organizes the annual event for community members with disabilities to dress up and dance.

“These dances are important for so many reasons,” said Stephanie Hedgecock, local coordinator for the Special Olympics of High Point. “The inclusivity gets our participants involved with other members of our community, and now more than ever the social aspect of these dances is so important for everyone.”