Student Notebook

Achievers
Abby Salah, UNCG Speaking Center’s graduate assistant director, has an essay in Communication Center Journal later this month. The essay represents the intersection of her work as a peer educator at UNCG and a jobs coach at Peacehaven Community Farm.
This is Salah’s second published essay in the journal. Salah graduated in 2020 with a bachelor of arts in communication studies. She is currently a second-year student in UNCG’s Master of Public Affairs program.
Activities
High Point University students hosted the ASPIRE Halloween Dance at the Miracle League of High Point field on Oct. 28. Each year, HPU’s Student Council for Exceptional Children organizes the annual event for community members with disabilities to dress up and dance.
“These dances are important for so many reasons,” said Stephanie Hedgecock, local coordinator for the Special Olympics of High Point. “The inclusivity gets our participants involved with other members of our community, and now more than ever the social aspect of these dances is so important for everyone.”
High Point Parks and Recreation’s ASPIRE (Adaptive Sports, Programs and Inclusive Recreation) unit co-hosted the event with the SCEC at the Miracle League field. Participants and their family enjoyed games, dancing, crafts and food in Halloween-themed areas.
The SCEC will host two more dances this winter. The Christmas and Valentine’s Day dances will include similar activities for the community to enjoy.
Fundraisers
Western Guilford High School UNICEF club members recently hosted a fundraiser allowing students to purchase duct tapes and tape school administrators (who volunteered) to a wall.
Nearly $300 were raised by students and staff who mostly donated $1 to $2 each. Five adults volunteered to being duct taped including Principal Gregory Newlin and the Assistant Principal Arthur Fleming.
Profits will be donated to the United Nations Children’s Fund to aid with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to children in developing countries.
Scholarships
The Education Foundation of the North Carolina Pest Management Association recently awarded Past President’s Scholarships to these local students who are pursuing post-high school education programs: Ryan Collins, Terminix Services, Southwestern Community College; Suzan Eudy and Ashley Terrell, Carolina Pest Management, Rowan Cabarrus Community College and UNC-Pembroke, respectively; Paul Kelly, McNeely Pest Control, East Carolina University; Adam Lunsford, Terminix, Indiana State University; Rachelle Mendiola, Ehrlich, Western Carolina University; and Wesley Stevens, Bruce Terminix Company, Regent University.
