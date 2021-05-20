Summer camps make a comeback after 2020's rigid restrictions

“Last year was very tough. We had to refund a lot of people,” said Jared Steward, director of operations for Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.

Little Theatre is known for its summer theater camps.

Steward said they tried one virtual camp by Zoom last year, but it was not remarkably successful. He said he is pleased that Little Theatre will be able to offer four camps this summer, including productions for “Moana Jr.” and “Aesop’s Fables.” Little Theatre is also offering some new camps that include one that teaches kids to sew costumes and another that offers an introduction to theater.

“That one filled up fast,” Steward said.

Camp capacity is capped at 15 people for one week and 21 people for two weeks.

“We may raise the numbers based on the governor’s guidelines,” Steward said.

This year, Little Theatre is even offering a camp for adults based on the Carol Burnett television variety show of the 1970s. It will include some of the show’s most popular skits.

“We’re excited to get back to doing what we like to do,” Steward said.

Camp Weaver’s Cosson said getting kids back into camp is beneficial.