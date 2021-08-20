Summer rains bring pollinators to local yards, gardens

GREENSBORO

Summer rains, especially after long periods of drought, let flowers produce abundant nectar to support the many pollinators that depend on them for food.

Butterflies and moths wait to emerge from their protective chrysalises and cocoons until they sense the moisture. Like for farmers and gardeners, the rains bless their pollinating work. Only a few plants, like wingstem, store enough moisture in their thick stems to provide nectar and pollen even during droughts.

At this time of year, many plants are producing seeds that will feed birds, amphibians and other animals over the winter. Predators like spiders, assassin flies and parasitic wasps also help ensure seeds make it through to reseed and keep our natural communities thriving.

For the last several years, Guilford County Extension Master Gardeners, Guilford County Beekeepers and many partners have helped the community learn about pollinators on Bee Friendly to Pollinators Day held the third Saturday of August, but due to COVID-19, the event has been canceled for this year.