Summer Teen Volunteer Program returns to Cone Health

GREENSBORO — A group of high school students is spending part of their summer making a difference in their community.

The 32 students in Cone Health’s Summer Teen Volunteer Program have spent much of July serving patients in a variety of roles at Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals. The teenagers are the first to take part in the program since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The chance to volunteer at the health system was the perfect opportunity for Hunter Metzloff, a rising junior at Guilford Early College. Metzloff spent the month transporting patients around the Moses Cone Hospital campus and learning about the needs of the community.

“I think this is something more people should do,” said Metzloff, who plans to pursue a career in biomedical engineering. “Volunteering is a great way for young people to help out.”

The program is for high school students, ages 15 and older, who want to assist patients, visitors and staff at Cone Health. The application process includes recommendation letters, a minimum grade point average and up-to-date immunizations. Once accepted, volunteers take on a wide range of roles.

Andrea Tapia-Diaz, a rising senior at Western Guilford High School, volunteered at the surgical service desk at Moses Cone Hospital. She wants to be a nurse and said her interactions with patients and families have helped her learn a great deal about others.

“It’s very special to me,” said Tapia-Diaz, a fluent Spanish speaker. “Helping people be more comfortable in their environment when they don’t know how to speak a language fluently is just happiness for me.”

The students have also brought joy to some of Cone Health’s full-time volunteers.

“They are such a bright light,” said Frances Whitman, an 18-year volunteer with Guest Services. “It’s encouraging to know that the next generation has some wonderful young people who care about others.”

Beyond helping others, the program teaches students about how a health system operates and gives them helpful knowledge they can use in future careers in medicine. Misa Brumby, a rising sophomore at Dudley High School, wants to become a surgeon or pharmacist.

“Being so young, you can’t really do much,” she said. “You can’t have a job, or do other things, so getting to help the hospital is such a great experience. I value this a lot.”

Duncan Moore is a junior at Northern Guilford High School and wants to practice sports medicine. He has helped tend to the Healing Gardens at Wesley Long and sanitizes the children’s playroom at the hospital.

“It’s great to be out of the house knowing I’m making a difference and not just sitting and watching TV all day,” he said. “I think it’s really cool that I’ve had the chance to do this.”

After a two-year hiatus, the Summer Teen Volunteer Program’s organizers are excited to once again work with and mentor the next generation of medical professionals.

“Cone Health is very committed to the community, and the youth are an important part of the community,” said Holly Beck, assistant director of volunteer services at Cone Health. “They’re the up-and-coming physicians, nurses and professionals that are hopefully going to come back and work and volunteer at Cone Health someday.”