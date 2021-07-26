Surry Community celebrates 2020 Nursing School graduates

Twenty-four Surry Community College students graduated from the Associate Degree Nursing program, and 28 students graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing program in 2020. Due to the pandemic, their graduation ceremony was held in July of this year.

The Associate Degree Nursing graduates are Billye Jo Goins, Celena Morrison, Melisha Mosley, Jake Phillips, Kaitlyn Russell, Brandy Sawyer, Katie Stanley and Emily Wilber of Mount Airy; Cassidy Cook of Jonesville; Makayla Adams of State Road; and Meaghan Edwards of East Bend; Sydney Gillespie of Lawsonville; Diana Hernandez and Emily Lynch of Pinnacle; Rosetta Hogan, Brooke Whittington and Abigail Worley of Pilot Mountain; Christian Mayes and Madison Wright of Dobson; Katie Moncus of Yadkinville; Kayla Tuttle of Walnut Cove; Amy Wike of Statesville; Ashley Wright of Westfield; and April Vass of Hillsville, Va.

The following graduates were already licensed as LPNs and earned the Associate Degree in Nursing: Kelly Barrett of Walkertown; Brittany Bowers of Hickory; Tywan Burney of Greensboro; Lorraine Burton and Anthony Word of Charlotte; Britteny Cleary of Hamptonville; Erica Cooke of Reidsville; Brenda Dillard of Jefferson; Jacquelyn Fulp, Christina Lester and Danielle Smith of Kernersville; Kristi Gowan-Fisher of Taylorsville; Jessica Hawks of Mount Airy; Samantha Hincher of Thurmond; Jourdan Pack Starling of Tobaccoville; Carrie Patrick of West Jefferson; Kayla Plumley and Janna Winstead of Mocksville; Bridget Riggins and Jennifer Cleary of Sparta; Kayla Wiles of Glade Valley; Anna Cromer of King, Tammi Gurley-Patterson of Dallas; Lindsay Kish of Statesville; Pamela Smith of Lexington; Ryan Songer of Elkin; Jessica South of North Wilkesboro; Kayla Sparks of Yadkinville; and Bridget Twilley of Sparta.