Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium set for June 26

Sisters Network Greensboro will host the ninth annual and the first virtual “Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
Tickets are online at $30 per person at sn2021symposium.eventbrite.com.
Among the scheduled event speakers are:
- Keynote Speaker: Dr. Vinay Gudena, oncologist and professor of medicine
- Kendolyn Shankle, social worker at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
- Jameka Slade, information technology business development manager and realtor, Sisters Network Greensboro member and three-year breast cancer survivor
The mission of Sisters Network is to bring national and local attention to the devastating impact that breast cancer has in the African American community. The mortality rate for African American women with breast cancer is nearly twice as high as the rate for other racial/ethnic groups. In addition, young women tend to be diagnosed with larger tumors and a more aggressive form of breast cancer. The breast cancer symposium will inform attendees about the importance of self-education in relation to cancer detection and treatment.
For information, call 336-272-0092 or email greensboronc@sistersnetworkinc.org.