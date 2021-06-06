Tall Ship to revisit Wilmington, NC Riverfront, June 10-13

The replica of the Santa Maria will be on display in downtown Wilmington at London Wharf on the Riverwalk (adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast, North Water Street) on Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13. The ship will berth at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast (Water Street between Grace and Chestnut streets).

The Santa María is a replica of the Spanish ships that traveled across the Atlantic Ocean in the 15th and 16th centuries. The Nao Santa Maria set sail in 2017 to mark the 525th anniversary of the original voyage which started in Spain in August of 1492. The ship was named after the Nao Santa María sailed by Christopher Columbus in 1492 and was built in Spain by the Nao Victoria Foundation in 2017. The 200-ton, three mast ship made several travels to France and Spain in 2018, as well as a voyage across the Atlantic.

Visitors may tour the four decks of the ship and talk to crew members about their experiences sailing on this historic replica. Tours hours are from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Tickets are $15 for people 12 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 11, or $35 for a family.

Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/4p8xr4jb or at the dock.