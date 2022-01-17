 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Task force meeting
Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/2p94s2x9, using meeting ID 967 7312 6553, or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.

The task force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly affected.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

