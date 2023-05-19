Members of Greensboro’s Temple Emanuel Confirmation Class 2023 spoke passionately about their individual Jewish journeys, declaring how their compelling experience of family and rigorous studies established an empowering foundation that will propel them into the future.

With friends and family in attendance, the confirmands participated in a Shabbat (Sabbath) evening service honoring them. In a poignant moment, the students and parents blessed one another, with the confirmands presenting their parents with rose to acknowledge their blossoming future.

The 2023 confirmands include: Tylie Friedland, Cole Harper, Sophia Kaplan, Aiden Kranz, Gavin Rubin and Jaclyn Russo.

During the service both Rabbis Andy Koren and Libby Fisher praised the confirmands, declaring their hard work as students and community service strengthened them as prepared Jews well-positioned for success in life.

The service ended with the congregation singing T’filat HaDerech, a melodious traditional Jewish song about setting forth on the journey of life to bless and serve to be blessed.