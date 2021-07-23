Temple Emanuel Greensboro illuminates stained glass Biblical windows

GREENSBORO — Temple Emanuel has illuminated two columns of stained glass windows designed to highlight the Israelites’ journey to the Promised Land. The enhancement will allow worshippers to see the colorful tableau after dark in the main sanctuary. Artist-educator Karen Dresser designed two vertical panels of windows that have been a central element since the synagogue was constructed on Jefferson Road in 2002. “When I was asked to design the windows on either side of the bimah (raised platform in the sanctuary), I wanted to highlight important elements of the journey of the Jewish people as written in the Torah,” Dresser said. “Each window features a tree at the base, with one displaying the tree of life as found in the Garden of Eden, and the other shows the burning bush, when God reveals God to Moses.” Viewing the bimah, the window on the right side of the holy ark depicts the pillar of fire that led the people by night through the desert following the exodus from Egypt. Within it are hidden the Hebrew letters Yud-Hay-Vav-Hay — the most holy ineffable name of the masculine aspect of God. “The right side window depicts the cloud that accompanied the Jewish people by day, and it features the Hebrew letters Shin-Chaf-Yud-Nun-Hay, Shechinah, the feminine aspect of God that dwells with us on Earth,” she said. “In the Jewish mystical tradition, the masculine and feminine aspects of the divine unite, and in the case of Temple Emanuel, their symbolic unification takes place over the holy ark, in the Ner Tamid, the everburning or eternal light.” Each of the two windows also present an aspect of the land — the golden sands of the Negev desert and the green fields of Canaan, the land of the promise to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. At the bottom of each of the windows are the blue waves of the Sea of Reeds that open up to allow an escape from Mitzraiym (narrow place in Hebrew referring to Egypt), where the Jewish people had been enslaved for many years. It is through their passage through the dry bed of the parted waters that the Israelites begin their trek from slavery to freedom and from a small tribe to a land of their own. Dresser said within the windows are four elements — earth, water, air and fire — that appear over and over again in the rituals of the Jewish holidays, particularly the Shalosh Regalim, the three pilgrim festivals, in which ancient Jews made their way to Jerusalem by foot.