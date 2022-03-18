Temple Emanuel honors volunteer David Weiner

At Shabbat services, Temple Emanuel honored volunteer David Weiner, presenting him with a custom made tallit, a traditional prayer shawl and prayer book inscribed to him.

During the service, Rabbis Andy Koren and Libby Fisher invited Weiner to the bimah (raised area near the pulpit) before unfurling it and draping it over his shoulders, reciting the traditional prayer for wearing the tallit.

Congregant, artist, teacher and cantorial soloist Karen Dresser designed and handmade the tallit, whose theme reflects the constellation Virgo which was visible in the night sky when David was born.

“The visual symbol I chose is an angel with wings spread wide open in protection and love. The Hebrew words above the angelic form are from the liturgy: Chen, Chesed, Rachamin or grace, loving kindness and mercy,” Dresser said.