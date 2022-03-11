 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temple Emanuel prepares for Purim with Hamantaschen
Temple Emanuel prepares for Purim with Hamantaschen

Hamantaschen

The busy Temple Emanuel kitchen crew make Hamantaschen, which are triangle-shaped cookies.

 IVAN SAUL CUTLER, PROVIDED

Project Hamantaschen is underway at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro. In celebration of the festive Jewish holiday of Purim, congregants this week in their homes and in the synagogue’s kitchen began making and baking Hamantaschen, the triangle-shaped cookies named for the villainous Haman, an Achaemenid Persian Empire official, who plotted to kill the Jews 2,500 years ago, as recounted in the Book of Esther.

As part of the tasty holiday project to prepare and distribute 1,000 Hamantaschen in Greensboro, Alexa Cutler directed a busy Temple kitchen crew of volunteers. They prepared nearly 300 Hamantaschen from scratch, mixing, kneading and rolling the dough into a thin layer.

Using the rim of a wine goblet, the crew cut the pliant dough into perfect circles to receive a dollop of colorful fruit filling and gently shaped into a triangle for baking. In scores of congregants’ homes, batches of Hamantaschen were similarly prepared.

In advance of Purim beginning sundown on March 16 — corresponding in 2022 to 14 Adar on the Hebrew lunar calendar — Project Hamantaschen will deliver the sweet cookies wrapped in festive packages to senior congregants. During Purim, food gifts Mishloah Manot — are customary.

Purim is a joyful springtime Jewish holiday celebrated in costume parties and the retelling the story of the near-destruction of the Jewish people as decreed by Haman, an adviser to the Persian King Ahasuerus, 486-465 B.C.E (Before Common Era).

