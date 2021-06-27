Thanks to three strangers, man gets back high school class ring lost nearly 45 years ago

Counter unearthed the ring.

“I could see the shiny gold,” Counter said. “It looked like it was dropped yesterday.”

Counter’s first lead on the owner of the ring was the name “Holy Cross High School” and the number “76″ engraved on the ring. His second lead was the initials “JRD” inscribed on the ring.

“I saw the initials ‘JRD’ and thought I’m going to go home and dig up a little history, do a little work on it,” Counter said. “That’s the part of metal detecting I love, the history part of it. You find things, you don’t know exactly what they are or where they came from and you wonder who dropped it and things like that.”

Counter’s mind was made up. He was going to try to find the person who had lost this ring.

He first dug into finding the location of Holy Cross High School and found a school of that name in River Grove that had closed in 2004 and become a part of Guerin College Preparatory High School which itself closed in 2020.