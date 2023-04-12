The Black Pearls Society has announced its inaugural conference series centered on Black maternal and infant health, set for noon to 8:30 p.m. April 14 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 at the conference center at GTCC, 7908 Leabourne Road in Colfax.

This two-day program elevates community-led entities focusing on maternal health and reproductive justice to enhance community organizing and activism for Black maternal and infant health. The event highlights the voices of Black women and birthing people, families and regional community stakeholders to deepen the understanding of the maternal and infant mortality crisis.

Maternal mortality rates among Black Americans are two to four times higher than the rate for white Americans. The conference will feature keynote speakers from the award-winning documentary "Aftershock" and Dr. Karen Scott, chief Black feminist, physician scientist, CEO and owner of Birthing Cultural Rigor.

For information about the conference or to register to attend, visit www.piedmontahec.org/courses-and-events/70870/black-maternal--infant-health-conference. Registration closes at noon April 13.

The society is a sisterhood created to nurture, train and sustain the culture of the strong Black woman in generations of women of all ages.

For information, call Monica Walker at 336-549-0734.