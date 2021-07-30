The Early College at Guilford Code Club holds camps

The Early College at Guilford Code Club held two camps this summer, hosting nearly 100 elementary and middle school students from around the state virtually.
The ECG Code Club board — consisting of Anika Suman, president, rising junior; Michael Scutari, vice president, rising senior; Lakshya Mehta, secretary, rising sophomore; Keval Shah, treasurer, rising junior; and Hope Stephens, marketing lead, rising senior — began planning for these camps with their sponsor and school principal, Pete Z. Kashubara II, early in the spring of 2021, and implemented the camp with multiple other Code Club members and ECG volunteers.
In the camp that was held June 14-18, more than 50 sixth through ninth graders participated. Students participated in one of two sessions throughout the week: Making Minecraft Mods with Java and Game Design with Python. The camp was supplemented with shorter lessons with Computer Aided Design basics, and they were also informed about STEM and robotics opportunities in North Carolina, with a visit from FRC Robotics Team 1533 Triple Strange from Greensboro.
Throughout the week, the kids also played a variety of games to keep them entertained after a long year of quarantine, allowing them to grow both intellectually and socially in this professional yet celebratory virtual environment. At the end of the week, the students presented their personal projects from the respective sessions. These camps set the tradition for ECG clubs to host instructional camps externally.
Suman was the camp coordinator. Session volunteers were:
Making Minecraft Mods with Java — Scutari (lead), Benjamin Liebkemann, Suman, Shah, Jonathan Hammond
Game Design with Python — Mehta (lead), Jason Yin, Ray Wang, James Liu, Siddarth Giridharan
The ECG Code Club ran a camp for rising third through sixth graders from June 28-July 2, with more than 30 participants. The focus sessions for this camp were Developing Your Own Website with HTML/CSS and Game Design with MIT Scratch.
Like the first camp, the students worked on a personal project throughout the week for the respective sessions and presented their projects (group and individual) at the end of the week. Students created websites for mock businesses, tutorial sites, About Me pages, art galleries, virtual museums and more.
In the Scratch session, participants focused on social and world issues such as bullying and COVID-19, and creating games or animations to help raise awareness to their cause.
Suman was the camp coordinator. Session volunteers were:
Developing Your Own Website with HTML/CSS — Suman (lead), Taylor Yang, Mehta, Smriti Verma
Game Design with MIT Scratch — Hope Stephens and Austin Irwin (leads), Cara Pielow, Mark Man, Caitlyn Espadero
The volunteers invested approximately 400 hours of service into this project.
Donations are welcome to fund future projects, events, camps, competitions, etc.; visit https://gofund.me/e5f7a661 to donate.
