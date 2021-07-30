The Early College at Guilford Code Club holds camps

The Early College at Guilford Code Club held two camps this summer, hosting nearly 100 elementary and middle school students from around the state virtually.

The ECG Code Club board — consisting of Anika Suman, president, rising junior; Michael Scutari, vice president, rising senior; Lakshya Mehta, secretary, rising sophomore; Keval Shah, treasurer, rising junior; and Hope Stephens, marketing lead, rising senior — began planning for these camps with their sponsor and school principal, Pete Z. Kashubara II, early in the spring of 2021, and implemented the camp with multiple other Code Club members and ECG volunteers.

In the camp that was held June 14-18, more than 50 sixth through ninth graders participated. Students participated in one of two sessions throughout the week: Making Minecraft Mods with Java and Game Design with Python. The camp was supplemented with shorter lessons with Computer Aided Design basics, and they were also informed about STEM and robotics opportunities in North Carolina, with a visit from FRC Robotics Team 1533 Triple Strange from Greensboro.