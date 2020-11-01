The Garden Guy: Lantanas lead fall garden fest celebration

If the plant world celebrated Oktoberfest, lantanas would be front and center leading the party. As far as The Garden Guy is concerned, it could be a fall lantana fest.

Now don't get me wrong they were among the toughest, perseverant performers of the long hot summer. But come September and October, the relief from torrid temperatures brings the lantanas even more blooms, richer colors and lusher foliage. They too seem to be in celebration mode.

I know many of you are already seeing snow and freezing temperatures. If you are happy I am happy for you. If you are lamenting this sudden change in climate then head south, we would welcome you with open arms. Here in Columbus, Ga., the last week in October, the butterflies are abundant and the hummers are feeding on lantanas getting fat for the long trip to the tropics.

The landscape floral show is mesmerizing; could these lantanas really be so beautiful? I say that while thinking of Luscious Grape. Not the fruit, but the purple flowered Luscious Grape lantana part of an award-winning series. Luscious Grape is different from the others in the series, in that it is a Lantana montevidensis selection, native to South America.