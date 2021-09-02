"The Next Chapter" in online shopping for consumers

From Aug. 26-28, thousands of entrepreneurs from around the world experienced Market America Worldwide's SHOP.COM's annual International Convention (#MAIC2021) from the comfort of their own homes or, once again, in person at the Greensboro Coliseum. Among the key innovations announced, Steve Ashley, president and chief operating officer of SHOP.COM, purchased the first product on SHOP.COM using cryptocurrency. Ashley stated that online shoppers are now able to purchase products using more than 10 forms of cryptocurrency on both SHOP.COM US and SHOP.COM Canada through BitPay, which is considered the world’s largest in Bitcoin and crypto payment services.

The company also introduced its partnership with Sezzle, a new payment method that allows online shoppers in the U.S. the ability to "buy now, pay later" over six weeks with no interest, no fees and no impact to an online shopper’s credit score. Marc Ashley, president and chief operating officer of Market America Worldwide introduced SHOP LIVE, a virtual, interactive, live-streaming shopping experience that Ashley has called “the biggest and best tool” the company has ever released.

With SHOP LIVE, the company’s distributors, known as UnFranchise owners, can launch their own live online meeting, talk about the products they love and share clickable “buy-it-now” links so that virtual attendees can purchase products during the live online meeting itself. MAIC 2021 ended with a Saturday night concert where Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Joseph "Fat Joe" Cartagena, the company's president of urban and Latino development, performed.