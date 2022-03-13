The Pet Shop: Steward of Beloved Companions North Carolina creates little pet chapels in public spaces

“We have dog parks and things of that nature,” she said. “Then just partnering with the community is one of the things that we do ... We see what we can do to help it grow.”

Owens said the city’s parks system provides leisure activity where a lot of people walk and do other things.

She said people might walk by the Little Pet Chapels and have a memory of their pets.

“Sometimes, your animals are like your children, and sometimes, you just want to leave that homage,” Owens said.

She has found that people like and are using the little chapels.

“They are very beautiful,” she said.

Cheshire builds the chapels and Byrd paints them.

“He’s my No. 1 volunteer,” Byrd said.

When people open the doors to the little chapels, they will find supplies such as self-stick notepads, markers, a journal and pencils.

Byrd said people can write the names of their dogs, for example, on a self-stick note and place it on the wall of the chapel.