The Pet Shop: The merger of cats
Jamie's cats

The three cats in Jamie Biggs’ home: Chaplin, Hamilton and Margarita.

 JAMIE BIGGS, NEWS & RECORD

A year ago, I was cat-less.

Now, I have three.

How did we get here? How did I go from “pets are too big of a responsibility” to “would a fourth cat really be a bad idea?”

We can blame cat No. 1 on the pandemic.

Working from home most days was a bit lonely, so enter Hamilton: A nervous, 8-week-old grey kitten who’s turned into a lanky and feisty troublemaker.

Cats No. 2 and No. 3 — Chaplin and Margarita — came as a pair when my boyfriend and I moved in together in July.

I had high hopes for the merger of cats.

I knew Hamilton, still filled with kitten energy, would likely be overjoyed to have a friend to chase around.

But would Chaplin and Margarita, both a few years older and light-years calmer than Hamilton, also be overjoyed … or annoyed?

We introduced the cats slowly, through scents, through doors and then through a gated door. Take it slow — that’s what the experts seem to recommend.

With time, Margarita — bless her — has come to tolerate and even sometimes seems to enjoy Hamilton’s playful pouncing and chasing.

Chaplin, though? Different story.

The mere sight of Hamilton turning a corner into the same room leads Chaplin to hiss and declare ownership over his spot — usually somewhere by a sun-filled window.

Thankfully, none of the three are fighters. All bark, no bite, if you will.

But we often have to separate the crew to keep them calm, giving Chaplin his time alone and Hamilton the space to burn off his energy with the sibling that tolerates him.

The three usually wind up spread out throughout our home, doing their own thing.

At first, I was disappointed. I’d hoped to see the three cuddled up together on the same couch.

But it usually just means that, no matter where I am in the house, there’s a cat following at my heels or resting in my lap.

In other words: Life is good.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

