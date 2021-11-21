The Pet Shop: The merger of cats

A year ago, I was cat-less.

Now, I have three.

How did we get here? How did I go from “pets are too big of a responsibility” to “would a fourth cat really be a bad idea?”

We can blame cat No. 1 on the pandemic.

Working from home most days was a bit lonely, so enter Hamilton: A nervous, 8-week-old grey kitten who’s turned into a lanky and feisty troublemaker.

Cats No. 2 and No. 3 — Chaplin and Margarita — came as a pair when my boyfriend and I moved in together in July.

I had high hopes for the merger of cats.

I knew Hamilton, still filled with kitten energy, would likely be overjoyed to have a friend to chase around.

But would Chaplin and Margarita, both a few years older and light-years calmer than Hamilton, also be overjoyed … or annoyed?

We introduced the cats slowly, through scents, through doors and then through a gated door. Take it slow — that’s what the experts seem to recommend.

With time, Margarita — bless her — has come to tolerate and even sometimes seems to enjoy Hamilton’s playful pouncing and chasing.