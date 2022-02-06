The Pet Shop: Too close for comfort: Aging dog gets cranky

Our sweet, fun, 10-year-old mixed-breed has a dark side.

Nightwing loves to romp and play with other dogs, but he loves his space, too.

When Ghost, our son’s 2-year-old husky mix, comes to our house, this bundle of energy wants to run, jump, tussle and play hard. He’ll even jump over Nightwing when he plays.

The two play best outside, in our yard or at a dog park, where Nightwing can dart away from his exuberant “nephew,” and they can wander around, exploring smells and terrain.

Indoors is another story. When Ghost gets too close for Nightwing’s comfort, Nightwing curls his lip into a snarl and sometimes snaps at the interloper.

When Nightwing was the new kid on the block, he was the one pestering our older dog, Rocky.

Rocky, too, would growl at the younger dog, but Nightwing usually took the hint and kept some distance between them.

Ghost doesn’t get it: How could anyone NOT want to play with me? Look at this face, these eyes!