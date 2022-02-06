 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Pet Shop: Too close for comfort: Aging dog gets cranky
Our sweet, fun, 10-year-old mixed-breed has a dark side.

Nightwing loves to romp and play with other dogs, but he loves his space, too.

When Ghost, our son’s 2-year-old husky mix, comes to our house, this bundle of energy wants to run, jump, tussle and play hard. He’ll even jump over Nightwing when he plays.

The two play best outside, in our yard or at a dog park, where Nightwing can dart away from his exuberant “nephew,” and they can wander around, exploring smells and terrain.

Indoors is another story. When Ghost gets too close for Nightwing’s comfort, Nightwing curls his lip into a snarl and sometimes snaps at the interloper.

When Nightwing was the new kid on the block, he was the one pestering our older dog, Rocky.

Rocky, too, would growl at the younger dog, but Nightwing usually took the hint and kept some distance between them.

Ghost doesn’t get it: How could anyone NOT want to play with me? Look at this face, these eyes!

When we try to distract Ghost with petting, a toy or treat, it can backfire because Nightwing wants attention, too, and moves in, eventually snarling again.

He won’t take a toy away from Ghost, though, which is a relief. It’s like he’s cranky without being dominant.

To encourage them to play together with a tugging rope toy, I have to hold one end and offer it to Nightwing while Ghost tugs the other. They vigorously tug the rope until Nightwing loses his grip, and then he’s done.

The good news is that when they spend longer periods together, like a weekend, the dogs settle into a more comfortable coexistence. The snarls become less frequent.

Ghost isn’t crazy about our kitchen tile, so he only comes in to get water or a treat, which allows Nightwing some space to relax.

Leave the two alone downstairs, and you might just find them sound asleep on separate living room chairs.

Pet events in the Triad

Get information, stories and more at The Pet Shop blog at www.greensboro.com/blogs. Send events to people@greensboro.com.

Valentine's Pet Adoption Special: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through Feb. 19, Burlington Animal Services, 221 Stone Quarry Road, Burlington. Adopt any dog or cat for $14. Adoption fees include spay/neuter and vaccinations. www.BurlingtonNC.gov/pets.

Valentine's Day Hike on Palmetto Trail: 9 a.m. Feb. 13, on Old Battleground Road, just south of White Horse Drive, Greensboro. Bring dog or cat food for donations to the SPCA of the Triad. tinyurl.com/4baxw9cr.

Megan Blake Dog Training Classes: 4:30 p.m. Sundays, LeBauer Park, 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. Ask questions, learn new dog behaviors. Registration recommended. tinyurl.com/yc8wcb56.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 2641 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. With Triad Independent Cat Rescue. Visit www.triadcat.org or email meowmire.yahoo.com.

Low-cost Rabies Clinic: noon-2 p.m. third Saturday, SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. www.triadspca.org.

Virtual Adoption Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. third Saturday. With Tailless Cat Rescue, SPCA of the Triad, Helping Hands 4 Paws and other local cat adoption groups. www.facebook.com/pg/taillesscatrescue/community.

Adoption Fair: noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, PetSmart, 1206 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro. With Juliet's House Animal Rescue. julietshouse1@gmail.com.

Cat Adoptions: Sheets Pet Clinic, 809 Chimney Rock Court, Greensboro. $100 for one cat, 6 months or older; $150 for two adopted together to the same home, 6 months or older. $125 for each kitten, $200 for two kittens adopted at the same time. Fees includes spay/neuter, microchipping, testing for feline leukemia and/or feline immunodeficiency virus, current and age-appropriate vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations for kittens, flea treatment, and deworming. All adoptees receive an “exit exam” from one of the veterinarians. Every cat or kitten adopted from Sheets Pet Clinic receives half-price vaccinations for the rest of its life, if brought in for yearly wellness exams. Every cat receives one-month free pet insurance. petadoptions@sheetspetclinic.com or www.sheetspetclinic.com.

SPCA of the Triad: Open for adoptions from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro. Submit an adoption application and wait for approval email. www.triadspca.org, www.facebook.com/TriadSPCA, www.instagram.com/spca_of_the_triad.

