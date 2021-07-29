The Salvation Army of High Point collecting school supplies Aug. 2-6

In partnership with FOX 8 WGHP and Thomas Built Buses, The Salvation Army of High Point will be collecting school supplies for local children in need.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, Thomas Built Buses will have a large yellow school bus on site at the North Main Street Walmart in High Point to collect school supply donations with The Salvation Army of High Point from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6, school supply donations can be placed in the blue designated bins at the High Point Staples location on Eastchester Drive. Donations will also be accepted at The Salvation Army of High Point office on 301 W. Green Drive, High Point.

All of the school supplies donated through the annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign will go directly to local students in need, including The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club, children living in The Salvation Army Center of Hope Family Shelter, and through the annual School Supply Distribution set for 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 19 at Washington Terrace Park.

For information, visit www.tsahighpoint.org.