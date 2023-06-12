A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
President's list
Emaleigh Davis of Greensboro
Savannah Overman of Jamestown
Campbell Thompson of Greensboro
Keaton Wright of Summerfield
Kaley Ward of Whitsett
Dean's list
Emma Church of Summerfield
Nathan Craig of Greensboro
Gabrielle Gladieux of Greensboro
Ashlyn Haines of Summerfield
Dax Harris of Greensboro
Reagan Labiak of High Point
Kayla Shakib of Greensboro
Maria Vanore of Greensboro