The YMCA of High Point's 31st Annual Lenten Prayer Breakfast is set for Wednesday, April 5, at the Hartley Drive Family YMCA in High Point.

Doors to the event will open at 7 a.m. The complimentary event, led by community leaders, will feature breakfast, music, fellowship and prayers, including a keynote message from Jan Harrison.

Jan Harrison is the author of "Life After the Storm" and a noted speaker and Bible study teacher who has inspired thousands of women for more than 20 years. Harrison serves on the board of Open Eyes, a ministry cofounded by her late son, James, and her husband, Frank, to accelerate the gospel in Africa.

“For 31 years the YMCA of High Point has welcomed people of all faiths to join together, give thanks and unite in hope and prayer for our kids, families and communities at the Lenten Prayer Breakfast,” says Lynn Lomax, president/CEO of YMCA of High Point. “This year remains no different as the YMCA of High Point embarks on our Centennial Year Celebration, recognizing that the Y was founded on Christian principles and we continue to put those Christian principles into practice,” he added.

An additional effort to highlight the Y’s Christian principles includes Prayer Walls installed at every YMCA of High Point Branch and Camp Cheerio in Roaring Gap. The wall, resemblant of the Wailing Wall (also known as the Western Wall in Jerusalem), will debut at the Hartley Drive Branch the morning of the prayer breakfast.