The TowneBank Beach Music Festival returns to Downtown Greensboro this Thursday, June 15, with its fourth concert of the five-week series. The Part Time Party Band will take the stage at First National Bank Field at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket sales topped 1,275 for the festival's recent concert featuring The Band of Oz.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or on the day of the concert at the Greensboro Grasshoppers' box office. Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and younger are free with a ticketed adult.

Parking in street spots is free after 6 p.m., and there are plenty of nearby parking decks to accommodate everyone.

Lawn chairs, pets and coolers are prohibited. Concert-goers will have a spectacular view sitting in the stands or they may bring their own blanket to sit and dance on the field.

During each concert, enjoy performances and basic shag lessons from professional Carolina shag dancers, William and Lani Greene.

This is the next to last concert in the re-energized festival - the grand finale will feature Chairman of the Board on June 29.