Transgender Task Force hosts public meeting online Aug. 18
Transgender Task Force hosts public meeting online Aug. 18

Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/96773126553?pwd=K0YwcWUwczZGcUhXSDRLczExclFCZz09#success. The meeting ID is 967 7312 6553 and the passcode is 653492. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

The force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted. For more information, call 336-373-2038.

