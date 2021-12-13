 Skip to main content
Transgender Task Force hosts public meeting online December 15
Greensboro’s Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/96773126553?pwd=K0YwcWUwczZGcUhXSDRLczExclFCZz09#success, using Meeting ID: 967 7312 6553 and passcode: 653492 or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592.

The Transgender Task Force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The task force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted.

For more information, call 336-373-2038.

