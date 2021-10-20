 Skip to main content
Transgender Task Force hosts public meeting online Wednesday, Oct. 20
Greensboro's Transgender Task Force is holding its monthly community meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.  20. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Microsoft Teams at tinyurl.com/y7h5m2jk.

The force was created with the support and direction of the human rights department to address the varying needs of the transgender communities in Greensboro. The force examines rules, policies and procedures that create discriminatory barriers for those who identify as transgender. The success of the task force is based on community participation by those who are directly impacted.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

