Transportation Safety Plan for Burlington-Graham Region

In response to the recent uptick in crash trends, the Burlington-Graham Metropolitan Planning Organization is in the process of developing a regional Transportation Safety Plan. The study, focused on transportation safety for the Burlington-Graham region, is funded by a grant through the NCDOT Highway Safety Improvement Program. The HSIP uses a data-driven strategic approach to identify locations throughout the state with high crash rates or patterns and implements safety enhancements though infrastructure-related improvements.
The Transportation Safety Plan development will be guided by local stakeholders and is being developed by a project team led by VHB. In addition, three public information meetings will provide the public the opportunity to weigh in on the study approach and to provide feedback for implementation strategies and recommendations. The project team will review crash data patterns along the region’s roadways, identify relevant risk factors and hot spots, and develop recommendations for improving safety outcomes.
“We must take action to address the tragic loss of life on North Carolina roads by taking a collaborative approach to safety. BGMPO Transportation Safety Plan will help us identify the factors behind the most prevalent crash patterns in the Burlington-Graham region so that we can start addressing them through planning, design, infrastructure improvements and working with other partner agencies on behavioral factors,” said Brian Mayhew, NCDOT state traffic safety engineer.
The planning effort is expected to last a year, with the final Transportation Safety Plan adoption by the BGMPO Transportation Advisory Committee by December 2022. The goal of the study is to make the Burlington-Graham region streets safer for everyone - no matter where they live in the region, and no matter how they get around whether by walking, bicycling, driving or taking transit.
The BGMPO is the federally designated agency responsible for working collaboratively with residents and local, state, and federal agencies on transportation planning and project development efforts within the Burlington-Graham urbanized area. The BGMPO planning area includes Alamance County and portions of Guilford and Orange Counties. Elected officials from member municipalities and counties in the region, as well as NCDOT and other stakeholder agencies make up the Transportation Advisory Committee for the BGMPO. "The TAC recognizes the importance of taking a proactive approach to make our roadways safer by determining the root causes of crashes in our region," Mayor Leonard Williams, TAC chairman said. "It's very rewarding to see an MPO study developed in an effort to save lives."
Members of the public and interested stakeholders are invited to join the first public engagement meeting for the study scheduled to take place in a virtual format at 6 p.m. Feb. 23. The meeting will feature an overview of the study process and existing conditions, followed by a question-and-answer session. A public survey for the study will be available in February as well to ask residents and visitors about their transportation safety priorities and known hot spot locations in the region.
Draft Transportation Safety Plan study materials including link to virtual meeting scheduled for Feb. 23, crash data maps and charts and safety improvement recommendations will be available on the project website as they become available, http://www.bgmpotransportationsafetyplan.com. Members of the public and interested stakeholders are invited to review the project website to keep abreast of the latest study developments.
Interested parties may contact Wannetta Mallette with the Burlington-Graham MPO staff at wmallette@ci.burlington.nc.us or Eric Tang with the study team at etang@vhb.com for questions and comments regarding the study.