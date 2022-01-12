Transportation Safety Plan for Burlington-Graham Region

The planning effort is expected to last a year, with the final Transportation Safety Plan adoption by the BGMPO Transportation Advisory Committee by December 2022. The goal of the study is to make the Burlington-Graham region streets safer for everyone - no matter where they live in the region, and no matter how they get around whether by walking, bicycling, driving or taking transit.

The BGMPO is the federally designated agency responsible for working collaboratively with residents and local, state, and federal agencies on transportation planning and project development efforts within the Burlington-Graham urbanized area. The BGMPO planning area includes Alamance County and portions of Guilford and Orange Counties. Elected officials from member municipalities and counties in the region, as well as NCDOT and other stakeholder agencies make up the Transportation Advisory Committee for the BGMPO. "The TAC recognizes the importance of taking a proactive approach to make our roadways safer by determining the root causes of crashes in our region," Mayor Leonard Williams, TAC chairman said. "It's very rewarding to see an MPO study developed in an effort to save lives."