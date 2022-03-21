Triad Goodwill’s Project Prom Returns to Greensboro - March 24-26

After a two-year hiatus, Project Prom will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 24-26 at Triad Goodwill’s Retail Store and Donation Center, 2415 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. The store will showcase approximately 1,500 different gowns including some that are new with tags as well donated dresses. The store will also be filled with jewelry, accessories shoes and more.