Triad Goodwill will offer Project Prom March 25-April 1.
The Triad Goodwill Retail Store located at 3519 N. Elm St. in Greensboro will be packed with hundreds of dresses priced between $9.99 - $59.99.
The Project Prom event will feature gowns in a variety of colors, sizes, styles, and brands. Many of the dresses are brand new with tags, while others may have only been worn once. The store will also be filled with shoes, accessories and jewelry. The collection will also feature dresses suitable for bridesmaids and wedding guests, plus a wide variety of mother of the bride dresses.
For information, visit www.triadgoodwill.org.