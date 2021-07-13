Triad Goodwill to hold Second Chance hiring event

Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina will co-host the upcoming Second Chance Hiring Event in partnership with GuilfordWorks and NCWorks on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

The in-person event is ideal for returning citizens who have experienced incarceration but is open to all looking for employment. Multiple employers will be on-site to meet with potential candidates and discuss employment opportunities with their organizations.

“Prior to COVID-19, unemployment statistics for those who were justice-involved were extremely high and they were often overlooked by employers,” explains Rhonda Pass, director of special programs at Triad Goodwill. “Now, as we are moving ahead in the post-pandemic world, these individuals continued to be overlooked for employment opportunities regardless of their work experience or expertise. When provided an opportunity, these individuals typically become your best employees.”

Several employers will be participating at the event including, Rice Toyota, National Pipe and Plastics, Precor/Peloton, City of Greensboro, Bojangles, Triad Goodwill and more. The event will take place in-person and COIVD protocols will be followed. Registration in advance is encouraged, but not required. Register online at https://form.jotform.com/201665157361151.

