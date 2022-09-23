Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies offers help, information to new parents

The American Heart Association and Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies held a Community Celebration on Sept. 19, focused on new and expecting parents in Guilford County.

This health program included free blood pressure checks, community partner health stations, tables with barbershops and salons participating in the Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies program in Guilford County, door prizes with gifts for mom and baby, and a short program with community partner speakers. A local mom shared how she is celebrating the fourth anniversary of her heart transplant after heart disease issues following the birth of her third child.

The AHA, Every Baby Guilford, March of Dimes and Ready for School Ready for Life are co-recipients of a grant from The Cemala Foundation focused on cardiovascular health and maternal health to reduce infant mortality in Guilford County.

Trusted Spaces, Healthy Babies is being implemented across Guilford County in up to 13 barbershops and beauty salons. The program is committed to making sure that fathers are prepared to support their partners before, during and after pregnancy. The initiative includes an outreach campaign with health messages for moms-to-be delivered through trusted voices of barbers and stylists. Health and parenting resources will be introduced to the participating salons and barbershops for mothers to access, including blood pressure monitors, scales, book nooks and more.

This program is important because:

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of new mom deaths in the U.S.

According to the American Heart Association, Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications, including high blood pressure, having a stroke or complications during or immediately after

pregnancy.

According to the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services’ 2020 Maternal and Child Health Data Brief, Guilford County was one of the top five worst of 100 counties in North Carolina in infant mortality.

Maternal and infant health outcomes are key indicators for gauging the overall health and well-being of a community.