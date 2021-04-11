Turning point: When is it safe to plant your garden?

Corn, winter and summer squash, tomato, pepper, eggplant, okra, melon, cucumber, and bean are some popular frost-tender vegetables. Marigold, zinnia, impatiens and heliotrope are frost-tender annuals that should not be planted too early.

Vegetables and flowers can also be grouped according to whether their seeds are sown directly in the ground or, for an earlier harvest, started indoors or in a greenhouse, to be moved into the garden eventually as transplants. Some vegetables are grown both ways, as transplants for an early harvest and also seeded outdoors for harvest later in the season.

Putting it all together

How to relate all this to that magical “average date of the last killing frost in spring”?

First to go into the ground are seeds of cold-hardy vegetables and flowers. Generally, they might be planted as soon as the ground has thawed. Even cold-hardy seeds won’t germinate well until the temperature of the top few inches is above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Figure on planting these seeds four to six weeks before the average last frost date.

Next in the lineup are transplants of cold-hardy vegetables and flowers. Set them in the ground about three weeks before that average date of the last spring frost.