Two NC landmarks open for public viewing two weekends in Feb-March 2022

A stone’s throw from Panther Branch Rosenwald School, Juniper Level Botanic Garden was established in 1988 by Tony Avent and his late wife, Michelle. Over the past 34 years, with a mission to collect, preserve, propagate and share the world’s botanic diversity, the garden has amassed one of the top five plant collections in the United States with more than 28,000 taxa (plant collections). To ensure the botanic garden remains one of the most unique in the world, Tony and Anita Avent are gifting Juniper Level Botanic Garden to N.C. State, one of the top-ranked horticulture universities in the United States.

“We are fortunate to have the Panther Branch Rosenwald School within walking distance of Juniper Level Botanic Garden,” said Avent. “We are also thrilled to partner with the school to enhance the landscaping of this newly restored, nationally significant landmark. It is important to bring more recognition to this part of our history and the incredible collaborative effort that brought about the Rosenwald Schools.”