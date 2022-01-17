UNCG announces Community Engagement Events

Rhonda Jones will virtually present, “Dear Reverend King: Counsel and Correspondence with the Good Reverend Doctor," at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The presentation is part of UNCG's African American and African Diaspora Studies' Conversations with the Community.
Jones is a University Libraries Digital Archivist and African American and African Diaspora Studies affiliate at UNCG.
This virtual program is free and open to the public.
Also, a virtual talk back with author and activist Da'Shaun Harrison is planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 23. For information, call 336-334-5507.