UNCG announces Community Engagement Events
Rhonda Jones will virtually present, “Dear Reverend King: Counsel and Correspondence with the Good Reverend Doctor," at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The presentation is part of UNCG's African American and African Diaspora Studies' Conversations with the Community.

Jones is a University Libraries Digital Archivist and African American and African Diaspora Studies affiliate at UNCG.

This virtual program is free and open to the public.

To attend, visit https://uncg.zoom.us/j/95452810489?pwd=eGk3VlhkVjFGNUFjc1ByaVpkRU9wQT09#success.

Also, a virtual talk back with author and activist Da'Shaun Harrison is planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 23. For information, call 336-334-5507.

Rhonda Jones

Da'Shaun Harrison

