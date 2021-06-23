UNCG Police Department hosts blood drive on Tuesday, June 29

The UNCG Police Department will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, 1301 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code: UNCG PD) call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.