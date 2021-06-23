 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNCG Police Department hosts blood drive on Tuesday, June 29
0 Comments

UNCG Police Department hosts blood drive on Tuesday, June 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive
AMORNTHEP SRINA PROVIDED

The UNCG Police Department will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, 1301 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code: UNCG PD) call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire is encouraged to help speed up the donation process. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Dog owners are willing to risk their lives for their pets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who's your TV dad?
Lifestyles

Who's your TV dad?

  • Updated

With Father's Day closing in, we wondered which TV dad most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your dad reacts, or would have reacted, to such situations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News