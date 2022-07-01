'Uncle Sam Jam' among community events planned in High Point for July

HIGH POINT — Take part in a long-standing community tradition and celebrate the Fourth of July with food, fun and plenty of entertainment along the banks of Oak Hollow Lake.

On July 4 the Uncle Sam Jam will feature live, family-friendly musical performances by Camel City Yacht Club beginning at 5 p.m., followed by Hampton Drive at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks show over the lake begins at 9:15 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. at Oak Hollow Festival Park at 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point. Cost is $10 per vehicle.

The Family Fun Zone offers free activities for kids; a $20 all-inclusive wrist band includes additional access to the inflatables, rock climbing wall and jousting area. A variety of vendors will sell pizza, wings, burgers, hot dogs, ice cream, shaved ice, popcorn, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.

Uncle Sam Jam 2022 sponsors include Pepsi, HH Architecture and Ilderton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Fiat. For more information, please visit www.highpointnc.gov/1380/Uncle-Sam-Jam.

Fun for families

High Point Parks and Recreation’s pool at Washington Terrace Park (108 Murray St., High Point) is open from noon to 6 p.m. daily. Cost is $1.25 per person. The Southside Splash Pad (401 Taylor Ave., High Point) is also open daily through Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is no cost to use the Splash Pad, but adult supervision is required when visiting. For more information, call 336-883-3469.

Beat the heat of the day and join a Piedmont Environmental Center staff naturalist on a Twilight Hike from 7 to 9 p.m. July 15. Hikers will listen for hooting owls, barking bullfrogs and other nocturnal mammals who live in the area, such as raccoons and beavers. The hike is intended for children ages 6 and older and their families; there is no charge but advance registration is required. PEC is located at 1220 Penny Road in High Point; call 336-883-8531 to learn more.

On Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Welfare Reform Liaison Project, Oak Street Health and Morehead Recreation Center will host the Summer “SOULstice” Celebration and Community Day at Morehead (101 Price St., High Point). This free event focuses on employment and career services, health care and a school supplies giveaway, along with a community resource fair and activities for kids. Call Morehead at 336-883-3506 for additional details.

Senior Center

The Roy B. Culler Jr. Senior Center, located at 921 Eastchester Drive, offers an array of recreational programs for older adults, including exercise and art classes, card games, choral groups, and more. To learn more, stop by the center, call 336-883-3584 or visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr.

ASPIRE

ASPIRE stands for adaptive sports, programs and inclusive recreation and is designed for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities over a range of ages and interests. For more information or to register, call the ASPIRE staff at 336-883-3477.

ASPIRE’s Summer Recreation at a Park program is back. Visit parks and recreation facilities for fun activities with the whole family. In July, gather at Armstrong Park (305 East Parkway Ave., High Point) from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for some fun outdoor games, and in August look forward to glow-in-the-dark dodgeball.

Adaptive kickball for participants ages 8 and older will be offered from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, July 5-Aug. 9. If interested, call or email Timpani Lopp at 336-883-3483 or timpani.lopp@highpointnc.gov.

Through a partnership with the Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA), participants in the new Wheelchair Tennis program will learn the fundamentals of the game as they improve health, reduce stress, build confidence and enjoy opportunities for socialization. To register, contact Susan at 336-777-6540 or susan@gretanc.com. This free program will meet on Tuesdays twice during July from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Deep River Recreation Center (1529 Skeet Club Road, High Point).

Paige Moné is marketing coordinator for the High Point Parks and Recreation Department. Contact her at paige.mone@highpointnc.gov.