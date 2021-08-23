United Way of Greater High Point hold kickoff event for its African American Initiative on Aug. 26

United Way of Greater High Point will hold a kickoff event for its African American Initiative from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at GTCC High Point Campus Building H4 Room 203.
The initiative's goal is to support and strengthen African Americans, other minorities, and underserved citizens by encouraging service, involvement and philanthropy in the Greater High Point community.
The keynote speaker will be Amos Quick, member of the N.C. House of Representatives. There is no cost for the luncheon but donations are kindly accepted. To donate online, visit www.unitedwayhp.org, select the Donate button, select AAI as the donation designation.
To attend, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0549abab2ba0fc1-aaikickoff3.
For information, email kristin.faust@unitedwayhp.org.