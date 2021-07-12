 Skip to main content
United Way of Greater High Point's annual meeting and luncheon is July 28
United Way of Greater High Point's annual meeting and luncheon is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 28 at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive in High Point.

Attendees are encouraged to bring children's books and donate them to the nonprofit's Free Little Library program.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, July 14.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/6sy85zdh.

For information, contact Kristin Faust at 336-899-0886 or kristin.faust@unitedwayhp.org.

